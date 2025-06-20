DOE announces new pathway to test advanced reactors

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the start of a new pilot program to expedite the testing of advanced nuclear reactor designs under DOE authority outside of the national laboratories.

In accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order, Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy, DOE issued a Request for Application (RFA) and is seeking qualified U.S. reactor companies interested in constructing and operating their test reactors outside of the national laboratories using the DOE authorization process. Today’s action represents an important step toward streamlining nuclear reactor testing and ensuring at least three reactors achieve criticality by July 4, 2026.

“For too long, the federal government has stymied the development and deployment of advanced civil nuclear reactors in the United States,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are expediting the development of next-generation nuclear technologies and giving American innovators a new path forward to advance their designs, propelling our economic prosperity and bolstering our national security.”

President Trump is committed to re-establishing the United States as a global leader in nuclear energy and securing a reliable, diversified, and affordable energy supply to drive American prosperity and technological advancement. The new reactor pilot program will help to unleash American nuclear energy capabilities, support U.S. jobs and strengthen American innovation.

The pilot program builds on current efforts to demonstrate advanced reactors on DOE sites through microreactor testbeds and other projects led by the Department of Defense and private industry. It is specifically designed to foster research and development of nuclear reactors and not demonstrate reactors for commercial suitability. Seeking DOE authorization provided under the Atomic Energy Act will help unlock private funding and provide a fast-tracked approach to enable future commercial licensing activities for potential applicants.

DOE will consider advanced reactors that have a reasonable chance to operate by the July 4, 2026 deadline. Applicants will be responsible for all costs associated with designing, manufacturing, constructing, operating, and decommissioning each test reactor. Moreover, applicants will be competitively selected based on a set of criteria, including technological readiness, site evaluations, financial viability, and a detailed plan to achieving criticality.