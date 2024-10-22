DOE announces $430M for domestic clean energy manufacturing in former coal communities

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $428 million for 14 projects to accelerate domestic clean energy manufacturing in 15 coal communities across the United States.

The projects, led by small-and medium-businesses in communities with de-commissioned coal facilities, were selected by DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) to address critical energy supply chain vulnerabilities. Five of the projects will be in, or adjacent to, disadvantaged communities, and every project will include a community benefits plan developed to maximize economic, health, and environmental benefits in the coal communities that power our nation for generations. Each project further positions the United States to win the competition for the 21st century and strengthen our national security by building supply chains for existing and emerging technologies in America, built by American workers with American materials. The projects will leverage over $500 million in private sector investment into small- and medium-manufacturers and create over 1,900 good-paying, high quality jobs.

“The transition to America’s clean energy future is being shaped by communities filled with the valuable talent and experience that comes from powering our country for decades,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “By leveraging the know-how and skillset of the former coal workforce, we are strengthening our national security while helping advance forward-facing technologies and revitalize communities across the nation.”

“Under President Biden and Vice President Harris’s leadership, we are leading an unprecedented expansion of American energy production, a manufacturing renaissance, and the essential work of rebuilding our middle class. This is especially true in former coal communities, which are mounting a clean energy comeback by harnessing the urgent climate challenge in front of us and the clean energy solutions we invented here in America,” said White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. “These investments from the Biden-Harris Administration – catalyzing even more in private sector investment – will lift up these energy communities by creating good-paying union jobs, enhancing our supply chains, and ensuring that the next generation of clean energy technologies are made here in America.”

The global market for clean energy and carbon reduction technologies is anticipated to reach a minimum of $23 trillion by 2030. Investing directly in the domestic manufacturing sector’s small and medium businesses, which contribute to $1 trillion in gross revenue to the U.S. economy and provide more than five million jobs, rapidly builds capacity for clean energy production and maximizes the benefit to communities across the U.S. Swiftly increasing U.S. manufacturing output and deployment of clean energy technology is critical to meet our climate, jobs, and industrial competitiveness goals. By manufacturing clean energy technology domestically, the U.S. will strengthen national security and energy independence, revitalize industrial and energy communities, and mitigate the climate crisis.

As demand grows for clean energy technology, the projects will help prepare the manufacturing industry for what lies ahead. The fourteen projects selected for negotiation of award focus on manufacturing products and materials that address multiple needs in the domestic clean energy supply chain. The selections will address five key supply chains – grid components, batteries, low-carbon materials, clean power generation, and energy efficiency products.