Diamond Infrastructure, Again partner on CO₂ plant in Texas City

Diamond Infrastructure Solutions (Diamond), a joint venture recently formed between Dow Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management, announced an agreement with Again to build a first-of-its-kind plant that will recycle waste CO₂ emissions from an on-site tenant in the Texas City Industrial Park.

The recycled waste will be converted into sustainable chemicals, fertilizers, and building blocks for products, including plastics and other materials such as acetic acid, a base chemical used in adhesives, solvents, plastics, textiles, and cosmetics. Diamond will lease land to Again for the facility and provide competitive, reliable services and utilities under long-term agreements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Again to our Texas City site. This partnership is an important step in our mission to offer world-class infrastructure services and support sustainable industrial growth," shared Ed Noack, CEO of Diamond Infrastructure Solutions. "With strategic locations across the U.S. Gulf Coast and a comprehensive suite of utility services, we aim to provide our customers with exceptional operational reliability and the opportunity to access premier industrial sites."

Again's cutting-edge carbon transformation technology aligns with Diamond's vision of a sustainable future and its commitment to innovation. Again's technology will play a crucial role in enhancing supply chain resilience and reducing carbon emissions by capturing waste CO₂, which would have otherwise been released into the atmosphere.

Again has started constructing the new facility at the Texas City site, with plans to commission it in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Max Kufner, co-founder of Again, said: "The launch of our first U.S. - based CO₂ transformation facility in Texas City is a significant moment for Again and a major step forward in our mission to decarbonize chemical production and strengthen industrial supply chains. We are excited to partner with Diamond Infrastructure Solutions on this project and to tap into on their long-standing industrial expertise and operational excellence to make this new facility a success."