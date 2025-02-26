Cypress Creek Renewables and Meta sign renewable energy agreement in Texas

Cypress Creek Renewables and Meta have signed a landmark Environmental Attribute Purchase Agreement (EAPA) that will enable Cypress Creek to construct a 505MWdc solar facility in Texas.

This agreement supports Meta's goal to match its operations with 100 percent clean and renewable energy.

The new 505MWdc (396MWac) solar facility, Hanson Solar, will be owned and operated by Cypress Creek, southwest of Fort Worth, in Coleman County, Texas. Once operational, the project will deliver electricity to the ERCOT grid, contributing to grid reliability while supporting Meta's clean energy commitments.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Meta and provide them with the clean energy needed to support their data center operations and sustainability goals," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables, said. "Hanson Solar represents a transformative milestone for our company, strengthening our growth, enhancing energy independence, and driving millions of dollars in economic benefits for our host community."

Hanson Solar is expected to provide more than $80 million in local tax revenue and create more than 300 jobs during construction.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cypress Creek Renewables to bring solar energy to the grid in Texas – and support our operations in the region with clean and renewable energy," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. "We look forward to this project becoming operational."

Construction of Hanson Solar is scheduled to begin later this year, with operations expected to commence in 2027.