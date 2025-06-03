Constellation, Meta sign 20-year nuclear energy deal

Constellation and Meta have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the output of the Clinton Clean Energy Center to support Meta’s clean energy goals and operations in the region with 1,121 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear energy.

Beginning in June of 2027, the agreement supports the relicensing and continued operations of Constellation’s high-performing Clinton nuclear facility for another two decades after the state’s ratepayer funded zero emission credit (ZEC) program expires. This deal will expand Clinton’s clean energy output by 30 megawatts through plant uprates; preserve 1,100 high-paying local jobs; deliver $13.5 million in annual tax revenue; and add $1 million in charitable giving to local nonprofits over five years.

“Last year, Constellation’s announced plan to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center became national news, but despite all of the interest and overwhelming support, a key question was missed: why did we let such a valuable plant close in the first place? We all know that the closure cost our community jobs, tax revenue, more pollution and higher prices,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation. “We are proud to partner with Meta because they asked that important question, and even better, they figured out that supporting the relicensing and expansion of existing plants is just as impactful as finding new sources of energy. Sometimes the most important part of our journey forward is to stop taking steps backwards.”

Constellation's agreement with Meta will enable the Clinton Clean Energy Center to continue to flow emissions-free power onto the local grid, providing grid reliability and low-cost power to the region for decades to come.

“We are excited to partner with Constellation and the Clinton community to ensure the long-term operations of the nuclear plant, add new capacity, and help preserve over 1,000 jobs. Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. “We are proud to help keep the Clinton plant operating for years to come and demonstrate that this plant is an important piece to strengthening American leadership in energy.”

The Clinton Clean Energy Center was slated for premature closure in 2017 after years of financial losses, despite being one of the best performing nuclear plants in Illinois. Clinton’s retirement was prevented by enactment of the Future Energy Jobs Act, which established a Zero Emission Credit program that provides financial support to the plant through mid-2027. Constellation’s agreement with Meta is a market-based solution that essentially replaces the ZEC program and ensures long-term operations of the plant without ratepayer support. The PPA will enable the Clinton Clean Energy Center to continue to flow power onto the local grid, providing grid reliability and low-cost power to the region for decades to come. Meta is purchasing the plant’s clean energy attributes as part of its commitment to match 100% of its electricity use with clean and renewable energy.

The Clinton Clean Energy Center’s economic and environmental impacts are significant. The Center directly employs over 530 people, contributes approximately $13.5 million in annual taxes, and generates enough carbon-free electricity to power over 800,000 homes. An analysis by The Brattle Group found that shuttering Clinton would raise emissions by more than 34 million metric tons of carbon over 20 years, the equivalent to putting approximately 7.4 million gasoline-powered cars on the road for a year. The same report found that Illinois’ GDP would drop by $765 million annually, impacting businesses and jobs across multiple industries. Constellation’s deal with Meta prevents these impacts.

The agreement with Meta will allow Constellation to add more new, clean, reliable energy to the grid in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) zone four territory, covering central and southern Illinois. Under the deal, Clinton will add 30 megawatts of increased output from nuclear uprates. With the guarantee that Clinton will continue to run for another two decades, Constellation is also evaluating strategies to extend the plant’s existing early site permit or seek a new construction permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to pursue development of an advanced nuclear reactor or small modular reactor (SMR) at the Clinton Clean Energy Center site.

Constellation also is deepening its long-standing commitment to the Clinton community with increased charitable giving. The company will invest $1 million over five years starting in 2026 to support workforce development, social services, education, and local nonprofits in Clinton and surrounding communities. The announcement comes as public support for nuclear power continues to rise. A recent Gallup poll found that support for nuclear energy jumped to 61% of U.S. adults, up from 55% in 2023.