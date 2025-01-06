Constellation awarded $1B by federal government for nuclear energy procurement

Constellation has been awarded more than $1 billion in combined contracts by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to supply power to more than 13 government agencies and perform energy savings and conservation measures at five GSA-owned facilities in the National Capital Region.

Constellation’s retail subsidiaries will provide the services to the GSA.

Under a 10-year, $840 million contract, the largest in GSA history, Constellation will supply the GSA with more than 1 million megawatt hours (MWh/yr) annually, beginning in 2025. A portion of the power will come from investments Constellation will make to increase plant output, known as “uprates.”

“For many decades, Constellation’s nuclear fleet has provided carbon-free, reliable, American-made energy to millions of families and institutions,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation President and CEO. “Frustratingly, however, nuclear energy was excluded from many corporate and government sustainable energy procurements. Not anymore. This agreement is another powerful example of how things have changed. Under this agreement, the United States government joins Microsoft and other entities to support continued investment in reliable nuclear energy that will allow Constellation to relicense and extend the lives of these critical assets. In combination with the Crane restart announced previously, Constellation and its partners will add approximately 1,100 MWs of 24/7 clean energy by 2028, enough energy to power over one million homes.”

“This historic procurement locks in a cost-competitive, reliable supply of nuclear energy over a 10-year period, accelerating progress toward a carbon-free energy future while protecting taxpayers against future price hikes,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We’re demonstrating how the federal government can join major corporate clean energy buyers in spurring new nuclear energy capacity and ensuring a reliable, affordable supply of clean energy for everyone.”

The energy will be supplied to the Architect of the Capitol, the General Services Administration, the Social Security Administration, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Mint, the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, the National Archives and Records Administration, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Federal Reserve System, the National Park Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, in locations the agencies own or operate in Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Constellation was also awarded a $172 million Energy Savings Performance Contract to perform energy savings and conservation measures at five GSA-owned facilities in the National Capital Region. The work implemented under the contract will include LED lighting, weatherization, window inserts and replacements and new and upgraded HVAC and building control equipment to improve energy efficiency, decrease emissions and save on energy costs at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, the William B. Bryant Annex, the Orville Wright Federal Building and the Wilbur Wright Federal Building all located in Washington, DC, and the Harvey W. Wiley Federal Building in College Park, MD.

In addition, the four buildings located in Washington, DC, will be converted from steam power to electricity through the installation of electric boilers and heat pumps to meet the buildings' heating requirements. The conversion upgrades will be some of the most significant energy conservation measures being undertaken as part of the project.

Project construction is scheduled to begin this month and will continue for approximately 42 months. Constellation will provide preventive maintenance services as well as ongoing training to GSA personnel to help ensure the newly renovated facilities maximize energy efficiency and cost-savings efforts.