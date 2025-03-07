Clarios announces $6B energy manufacturing strategy

Clarios announced a $6 billion plan expected to expand U.S. manufacturing and accelerate American innovation.

The plan aims to advance American energy and critical mineral independence by strengthening the nation's critical supply of batteries essential to start every vehicle in the U.S. The plan would expand existing operations, build new facilities, unlock innovation and create American jobs enabled by recent executive orders and using federal advanced manufacturing tax credits.

Every day, America depends on low-voltage starter batteries as an essential component of the U.S. transportation infrastructure used in cars, tractors, semi-trucks, boats and airplanes across America, including military vehicles. Clarios starter batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in over half of cars and trucks in the U.S.

Securing American energy and critical mineral independence depends upon expanded domestic capacity to process and recover critical minerals essential to starter battery production such as antimony and tin. Clarios' innovative, closed-loop recycling network distributes new and collects used batteries across every corner of the United States, recycling and reusing critical minerals to make new batteries.

"Now more than ever, America must protect its critical minerals and invest in technology essential to energy independence," said Clarios CEO Mark Wallace. "With our comprehensive strategy, Clarios is driving a major step forward for America's economic security, national security, and personal security of the American people."

Through 2035, the Clarios plan outlines the launch of strategic initiatives aimed at improving U.S. manufacturing, spurring innovation, and strengthening the nation's critical minerals supply chain including:

Advanced battery production ($2.5 billion): Expanding manufacturing of low-critical mineral battery chemistries, such as the most advanced Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries and additional cutting-edge energy storage technologies, aimed at reducing reliance on imports while creating new American jobs.

Critical minerals processing and recovery ($1.9 billion): Enhancing America's circular battery economy by recovering nearly 100% of materials from used batteries, keeping valuable critical minerals like antimony and tin within the U.S. and reducing dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains.

Next generation technologies ($1 billion): Accelerating the development of advanced energy storage for AI and data centers, supercapacitors and AI-driven software solutions to boost efficiency and innovation as well as investing in sodium-ion batteries and other leapfrog solutions that create a competitive advantage for the U.S.

State-of-the-art manufacturing ($600 million): Modernizing Clarios facilities with some of the most advanced production capabilities in the world to ensure U.S. starter battery manufacturing retains its leadership position globally.

Clarios operates 16 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., employing more than 5,500 employees in 32 states and supplying auto manufacturing and the aftermarket across America. The company has already accelerated significant U.S. investments. In 2024, Clarios expanded production of advanced low-antimony batteries in the U.S. by 1.5 million units. This year, the company invested in upgrades to its facility in Oconee, South Carolina to increase battery component manufacturing capacity by 30 million parts. Clarios announced that, starting in 2026, it is producing its latest battery in Toledo, Ohio, which is projected to supply 745,000 of the most advanced low-antimony starter batteries integral to the production of new American-made vehicles.