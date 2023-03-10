Chevron and JERA sign MOU to explore carbon capture and storage projects in United States and Australia

Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and JERA Co., Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that provides a framework for their collaboration on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects located in the United States and Australia.

Chevron and JERA MOU Chris Powers, Vice President of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage at Chevron, and Mr. Gaku Takagi, Executive Officer, Head of the Resource Procurement and Investment Division of JERA, sign MOU to explore carbon capture and storage projects in United States and Australia.

This MOU has the potential to expand the significant liquid natural gas (LNG) relationship that Chevron and JERA have today, and further demonstrates the commitment and dedication both companies have to advancing lower carbon solutions.

This MOU furthers the collaboration between the companies in the lower carbon space, following the November 2022 announcement of their collaboration on the potential co-development of lower carbon fuel in Australia and the study of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) in the United States.

“We have a long-standing LNG relationship with JERA that continues to progress, with the intent of bringing affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner solutions to our customers,” said Chris Powers, Vice President of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage at Chevron. “We have deep experience and capability in subsurface and are actively developing CCS projects around the world. We understand that without long-term relationships like the one we have with JERA, we wouldn’t be able to develop these resources and move at the pace we have been moving to further our energy transition goals.”