Chesapeake Utilities completes Full Circle Dairy RNG facility

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official completion of its renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at Full Circle Dairy (FCD), about 69 miles east of Tallahassee, in Lee, Florida.

The facility, a full-scale dairy manure-to-pipeline-quality RNG operation expected to produce an average of 100,000 dekatherms annually, represents a capital investment of $22 million. The facility began producing RNG in June 2024 and is expected to capture and redirect more than 1,100 metric tons of methane per year into a renewable energy source - an emission reduction equivalent to powering 3,500 homes for a year.

"The RNG facility at FCD is a great example of our ability to leverage our expertise across the entire energy delivery value chain - from production to virtual pipeline transportation, injection, transmission and distribution – while supporting our strategic focus on prudent capital deployment," said Jeff Householder, board chair, president and CEO. "We share FCD's commitment to innovative approaches that result in a more sustainable future for customers and our local communities.

FPU Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of Florida Public Utilities (FPU), built and operates the new RNG facility in Madison County, which has produced and injected over 18,000 dekatherms of RNG since June. The RNG is transported by Chesapeake Utilities' subsidiary, Marlin Gas Services, via a virtual pipeline to an injection point in Yulee, Florida, and distributed to customers in Nassau County, Florida.