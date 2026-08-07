CF Industries begins Louisiana blue ammonia plant construction

CF Industries is preparing to begin construction of its $3.7 billion Blue Point low-carbon ammonia plant in Louisiana after securing the required permits in July.

The facility will be built in Modeste, Ascension Parish, through a joint venture owned 40% by CF Industries, 35% by Japanese utility JERA and 25% by Mitsui. The partners will fund construction according to their ownership stakes.

Commercial production is expected to begin in 2029. CF Industries will operate and maintain the plant, while each partner will market its respective share of the ammonia output.

More on this story at Fuel Cell Works.