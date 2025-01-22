Cemex plant chosen for DOE funded carbon capture removal

Cemex announced that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) has selected a project for funding to develop a pioneering carbon capture, removal and conversion test center at its cement plant in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It will serve as a proving ground for innovative carbon capture technologies needed to accelerate deep decarbonization of the cement industry at scale. This project is one of five selected to share $101 million to begin and continue developing test centers for cement plants and power facilities.

In collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Cemex and a coalition of U.S. cement producers will develop the conceptual design, business, technical and managerial structures for the test center. This Phase 1 project includes the necessary designs and structures for the center, while a competitive selection for Phase 2 will involve building and operating the carbon capture, removal and conversion test center, providing a platform to research and evaluate advanced systems for decarbonizing the cement industry. This research will facilitate cost-effective and sustainable carbon management.

"While we are making steady progress, the cement industry has the opportunity to accelerate even more the pace of our decarbonization," said Jaime Muguiro, President of Cemex US. "I am excited that our Knoxville cement plant has been selected as the host site for the carbon capture test center. Through collaboration and continuous innovation with the University of Illinois and industry peers, Cemex is committed to advancing decarbonization solutions."

"The Net-Zero Center of Excellence, part of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is proud to lead the development of a carbon capture test center," said UIUC Director of Net-Zero Center of Excellence, Kevin C O'Brien. "We are thrilled to combine our expertise in capturing emissions from cement plants with Cemex's leadership in the net-zero space. This partnership aligns perfectly with the goals of our Net-Zero Center of Excellence and Cemex's net-zero objectives."

Paired with existing levers to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are the key to achieving Net Zero CO 2 in cement production.