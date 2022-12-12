Bureau of Land Management proceeds with processing of the Townsite Solar 2 Project application

The BLM has completed the initial evaluation of the Townsite Solar 2 Project right right-of-way application after coordination with appropriate federal, state, and local agencies and Tribes, and receiving public input.

The BLM will proceed with processing the application and initiate environmental review of the project.

“After careful consideration of the application evaluation, the BLM has determined it will continue processing the application and proceed with initiation of the National Environmental Policy Act process,” said Coreen Francis, Acting Las Vegas Field Office Manager.

Townsite Solar 2 Project is a proposed 19 MW photovoltaic solar power generation and battery storage facility on approximately 80 acres of BLM-managed public land located in Clark County, four miles southwest of Boulder City, Nevada and two miles south of Railroad Pass, on the west side of US Highway 95.

The BLM provided opportunities for input from the public and federal, state, and local agencies, and initiated government-to-government consultation with Tribes, including conducting field trips. The BLM hosted a virtual public information forum September 1, 2022, to provide the public with project information and solicit input on the initial evaluation of the application.

The next step is to release an environmental assessment and draft Finding of No Significant Impact for public review, anticipated in Early 2023. Comments submitted during the initial application evaluation will be further considered during the National Environmental Policy Act process for the project.

Proceeding with processing the Townsite Solar 2 Project does not render approval for the Townsite Solar 2 Project or otherwise entitle the applicant in any way, nor does it create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or equity by a party against the United States, its departments, agencies, instrumentalities or entities, its officers or employees, or any other person. The application evaluation package, Input Summary Report, and additional information for the Townsite Solar 2 Project can be found at https://www.blm.gov/press-release/bureau-land-management-hold-virtual-public-information-forum-townsite-solar-2-0

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To promote the development of these energy sources, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands. The efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.