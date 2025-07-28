BKV expands strategic transactions with leading midstream operator to advance CCS development

BKV Corporation (BKV) announced the execution of an agreement with a leading diversified midstream energy company to develop a new carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at a currently operating natural gas processing plant in East Texas.

The agreement expands on a previously announced agreement between the companies to develop a separate CCS project at a location in South Texas.

The new CCS project will be constructed on the same site as an existing East Texas natural gas processing plant and is expected to be operational in early 2027. Under the terms of the agreement, BKV forecasts approximately 70,000 metric tons per year of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) waste stream could be captured at the plant, which would then be delivered to BKV to be compressed, transported and permanently sequestered via BKV’s co-located Class II injection well. The co-located Class II injection well eliminates the need to invest in a high-pressure pipeline.

The East Texas CCS project will be owned by BKV, but may be transferred to the company’s recently announced CCS joint venture (JV) with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

“Deepening our relationships with key partners demonstrates their confidence in our technical and operating expertise in developing and scaling carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects,” said Chris Kalnin, Chief Executive Officer of BKV. “As demand for low-carbon energy solutions continues to grow, we are pleased to expand our existing business relationship with one of the largest midstream providers in the United States.”

The new CCS project adds to BKV’s carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) portfolio, which includes the operational CCS project at the Company’s Barnett Zero site in north Texas, the aforementioned South Texas project and the Cotton Cove CCS project, which has reached FID and remains on track to begin initial sequestration operations in the first half of 2027.