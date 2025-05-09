BKV, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announce carbon capture JV

BKV Corporation announced the formation of a strategic joint venture between BKV dCarbon Ventures, LLC (dCarbon Ventures), BKV’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Energy Transition Fund I, to expand BKV’s portfolio of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) projects.

CIP, on behalf of its Energy Transition Fund I, has agreed to commit $500 million to be invested by the JV for use in designing, constructing and operating CCUS projects across the United States in exchange for up to a 49% interest in the JV. BKV has contributed to the JV its ownership of the Barnett Zero and Eagle Ford projects, and has committed to future contributions of CCUS projects, related assets and/or cash, in exchange for a 51% interest in the JV.

The JV will leverage BKV’s standing as an early leader in developing CCUS projects while benefitting from CIP’s significant experience in developing low-carbon infrastructure projects. BKV and CIP expect to identify investment-ready projects for development by the JV, with BKV serving as the operator of all of the JV’s CCUS projects.

“This strategic partnership with CIP, a world-scale asset manager of low-carbon infrastructure projects, further strengthens the economics of BKV’s CCUS business while enabling the acceleration of its growth,” said Chris Kalnin, Chief Executive Officer of BKV. “Together, we will expand our pipeline of carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects to help meet the increasing demand for low-carbon energy solutions. By combining BKV’s technical and operating expertise in developing and scaling CCUS projects with CIP’s expansive network, project portfolio, and experience in infrastructure development, we are well positioned to grow our CCUS business. This partnership accelerates our efforts to expand into adjacent markets, industries, and geographies.”