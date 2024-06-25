BASF and Enerflex to collaborate in CCUS applications

Enerflex Ltd. and BASF have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly facilitate the commercial scale deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) applications.

The parties will combine Enerflex’s expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and integration of gas processing and compression systems with BASF’s proprietary OASE® blue technology for flue gas and post-combustion CO 2 capture.

Enerflex’s legacy in gas processing and compression systems spans four decades and includes over 150 CCUS projects capturing five million tons of CO 2 annually. BASF is an established leader in carbon capture technology with over 500 reference plants. The MoU is expected to facilitate the development of economic CCUS solutions, paving the way for global decarbonization advancements.

“This collaboration with BASF exemplifies our commitment to sustainable energy and finding innovative solutions to meet our client partners’ decarbonization goals,” said Marc Rossiter, President and CEO of Enerflex. “By collaborating with BASF, we expect to further optimize the development of economical CCUS solutions, in line with our vision of Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future.”

“We offer an excellent suite of gas treatment solutions under the OASE brand to support Enerflex and the growing interest in carbon capture solutions. With OASE blue, BASF provides a technology for capturing CO 2 from sources like power plants and industrial facilities. We have an extensive and long-standing experience in gas treatment, contributing to sustainability goals through carbon capture and storage applications,” said Fransis Chadikun, Senior Vice President, Intermediates North America of BASF.

OASE blue is BASF’s gas treatment technology with low energy consumption, low solvent losses, and a flexible operating range. It is designed to meet the unique challenges posed by the contaminants found in flue gas sources from fossil-fuel power plants, steam reformers, boilers, waste incinerators, cement, and steel industries.