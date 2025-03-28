Avangrid True North solar farm achieves commercial operation in Texas

Avangrid, Inc. announced that its True North Solar project has achieved commercial operation.

As Avangrid’s largest solar project to date, the 238 Megawatt-AC (MWac) project plays a dual role in responsibly powering U.S. data centers to ensure grid reliability and cementing Texas’ position as a leader in American energy production.

True North is delivering electricity to the Texas Grid and supporting Meta’s operations, including its upcoming data center in neighboring Temple, its second data center facility in Texas. According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers could rise to 12% of U.S. power consumption by 2028, roughly three times last year's level. Projects like this are critical to support this demand growth while ensuring local communities have resilient power for homes and businesses.

“True North is a milestone project for Avangrid and we are proud to see it generating electricity for the Texas grid,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “With a projected boom in data center construction over the next several years that will significantly increase energy demand, projects like True North are and will be vital to ensuring the resiliency and reliability of the Texas electrical grid. Furthermore, these facilities represent new sources of locally produced power that will support the state’s growing economy for decades to come."

True North created about 300 jobs at the peak of construction, most of which were filled by people from the surrounding region. True North represents $369 million in investment in central Texas. It is projected to contribute over $40 million in property taxes throughout its lifetime, directly benefiting public services in Falls County and the surrounding communities, especially schools. True North also supports several permanent, full-time jobs for ongoing operations at the facility.

“I’m happy to see this project completed,” said Falls County Judge Jay Elliot. “They contribute a lot to the non-profits and schools in our community.”

“Avangrid has been a fantastic partner to Mart ISD and we are glad to see their project is now operating,” said B. Springston, superintendent of schools at Mart Independent School District (ISD). “True North will deliver significant additional revenue to Mart ISD, which we can use to improve the experience for all of our students for years to come. These funds help provide materials for STEM education and learning, materials for teachers, busing for students, updated athletic facilities for students and the community, and helps provide for the total well-being of our community."

Construction of True North also contributed to the growth of U.S. manufacturing. Notably, Avangrid partnered with New Mexico-based ARRAY Technologies, a longstanding supplier, to procure solar trackers for the project. These are key components to solar projects, which move the solar panels to track the sun and maximize energy production. Many of the project’s tracker materials were sourced from ARRAY’s Albuquerque, New Mexico facility and other regional supplier partners.

“ARRAY Technologies is proud to support Avangrid in delivering reliable, renewable energy through the True North solar project,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, ARRAY’s chief executive officer. “Our domestically manufactured solar trackers are supporting American jobs and designed to optimize energy production, ensuring that projects like this can meet the growing demand for electricity. This milestone highlights the strength of American manufacturing and the critical role of innovative solar technology in powering the future.”

Avangrid worked with Black & Veatch, a leading engineering, procurement, construction and consulting (EPC) firm, to design and construct the True North solar project. Black & Veatch is one of the top utility-scale solar design and construction firms in the United States and has supported more than 50 GW of solar projects globally.

“We extend a heartfelt congratulations to our partner in Avangrid on the achievement of first commercial operation of True North Solar,” said Jim Doull, president, Power Providers for Black & Veatch. “Our teams endured many challenges during this project. Accomplishing such a monumental task takes grit, determination and strong cross-collaboration. Black & Veatch is proud to have been part of this project to help deliver reliable energy to power central Texas.”

With over 488,000 solar panels, True North will generate enough energy annually to power the equivalent of nearly 60,000 U.S. homes.

Avangrid has operated in Texas for over 15 years, delivering much needed energy to the growing state. With True North, the Company now has seven projects in Texas with a combined installed capacity of nearly 1.6 GW. These projects represent over $2 billion in direct investment in the state, support over 65 full-time jobs, and have paid a combined $118 million in taxes since 2009.