Arevon's 124-megawatt Big Muddy Solar project advances construction in Illinois

Arevon Energy, Inc., commemorated construction proceedings at a milestone ceremony for its 124 megawatt (MWdc) Big Muddy Solar Project in Jackson County, Illinois.

The project will be able to produce enough domestic energy to power more than 24,000 homes when it achieves commercial operation, anticipated for the end of 2026.

Arevon developed and will own and operate the Big Muddy Solar Project, which represents nearly $200 million in private investment and the company's first utility-scale project in Illinois. Previously known as Campbell Solar, the project was renamed Big Muddy Solar to acknowledge the river that winds through Jackson County, and the project's logo includes an outline of Murphysboro's legendary Big Muddy Monster, a nod to local pride and history.

Big Muddy Solar will generate abundant, affordable power that will contribute to America's growing energy needs while strengthening the local economy. More than $12.6 million in property tax payments will be disbursed over the life of the project, supporting schools, public safety, and community infrastructure. Arevon has partnered with Signal Energy to build Big Muddy Solar, which will employ more than 250 workers, including from local labor organizations IBEW Local 702, IUOE Local 318, and Laborers' International Union of North America Local Union 773. Ongoing construction activities will increase in spending at area stores, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. Big Muddy Solar is under a long-term virtual power purchase agreement with an American multinational technology company.

Protecting and preserving the natural character of each project site is central to Arevon's approach to energy development, construction, and operations. In addition to producing secure, homegrown energy above the ground, Big Muddy Solar will also provide a safe, thriving home for pollinators, turning the land beneath and around the solar panels into a habitat that helps protect the soil and America's important pollinator population.

"Big Muddy Solar's impactful investment delivers real value for businesses and families in Jackson County, and Arevon is pleased to be a part of this community for decades to come," said Smith. "As we advance construction, we gratefully recognize the collaboration with area officials and the residents of Murphysboro, as well as the dedication of the local workers building our project. This facility will not only generate essential, domestically produced energy as electricity demand in the U.S. rises dramatically, but it will also strengthen the region through tax revenue and continued community engagement."