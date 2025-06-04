Amite Solar Energy Center is now operational in Louisiana

DEMCO and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, are proud to announce that Amite Solar, LLC, is now operational.

This milestone marks the launch of NextEra Energy Resources' first utility-scale energy facility in Louisiana, delivering reliable, American-made energy to local communities. The Amite Solar Energy Center is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, one of the country's largest energy infrastructure developers.

Expand Hand-out NextEra Energy Resources, LLC Amite-Solar-Tangipahoa-Parish Amite Solar, LLC, in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana.

"Thanks to this collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources, our members will benefit from dependable, low-cost, fixed-price energy for the next 25 years," said Randy Pierce, chief executive officer and general manager at DEMCO. "It's a smart, long-term partnership that reflects our shared commitment to delivering lasting value to the communities we serve."

Located in Tangipahoa Parish, the Amite Solar Energy Center has the capacity to generate up to 100 megawatts of energy, which is enough energy to power thousands of Louisiana homes and businesses. The energy center achieved commercial operations in March 2025 and is contributing dependable electricity to Louisiana's power grid.

"This is a monumental moment for our team, and we are proud to work with DEMCO to bring low-cost solar energy to their co-op members," said Stuart McCurdy, vice president of development at NextEra Energy Resources. "We're thrilled to deliver homegrown energy that supports local jobs and economic development, exemplifying the power of collaboration between energy infrastructure developers, the community and local utilities in meeting the unprecedented energy demand."

Construction lasted 15 months and generated a significant economic boost to Tangipahoa Parish and the state, by creating 200 construction jobs and stimulating the purchase of regional goods and services from local vendors. Over the next 30 years, the project is expected to generate approximately $16 million in additional tax revenue for Tangipahoa Parish.

"These funds can be used to strengthen local schools, improve roads and support other essential public services" added McCurdy. "This is about more than energy – it's about investing in the future of Louisiana communities."

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources built, owns and operates the Amite Solar Energy Center, ensuring long-term operational excellence and local economic impact.