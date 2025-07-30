Ameresco, Republic Services launch RNG facility at Lee County landfill

Ameresco, Inc., an energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, announced that its latest renewable natural gas (RNG) facility through its partnership with Republic Services, a leader in the environmental services industry, has achieved commercial operation of a renewable gas facility located at the County Landfill in Dixon, Illinois.

This milestone marks the 15th completion of a renewable energy facility developed in collaboration between Republic Services and Ameresco, with many more facilities in various stages of development, permitting, and construction.

RNG at the Lee County facility was successfully injected into a natural gas transmission pipeline at the end of June 2025. The facility captures naturally occurring landfill gas and processes it into pipeline-quality RNG, a low-carbon transportation fuel that displaces fossil fuel usage. It is designed to process 4,500 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of raw landfill gas, transforming what was previously flared gas into a valuable renewable energy resource.

Environmental impact projections estimate the facility will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 61,000 metric tons per year, equivalent to eliminating emissions from over 70,000,000 gallons of gasoline consumption or approximately 1,500,000 barrels of oil. This significant reduction decreases reliance on fossil fuels while advancing environmental sustainability by converting waste into clean energy.

“The Lee County RNG plant exemplifies our commitment to investing in sustainability innovation that provides impactful decarbonization solutions to the communities we serve,” said Tim Oudman, Republic Services Senior Vice President of Sustainability Innovations. “Our long-standing partnership with Ameresco continues to result in projects that are helping to create a more sustainable world.”

The latest project strongly aligns with both Illinois’ renewable energy goals and Republic Services’ sustainability commitments. Illinois has set ambitious targets to achieve 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2050, while Republic Services has pledged to beneficially reuse over 50% of the biogas at all its locations by 2030.

“Turning organic waste into renewable energy is one of the most impactful ways we can contribute to a more sustainable future and advance the circular economy, and this is something we’ve done many times in collaboration with Republic Services,” said Michael Bakas, President of Renewable Fuels at Ameresco. “Projects like this reduce emissions, support energy demand growth and resiliency, and bring meaningful investment to local communities. We’re thrilled to bring another successful project of this kind to life in the great state of Illinois.”

“Fleets and sustainability-driven organizations are increasingly turning to renewable natural gas (RNG) to achieve their environmental goals while maintaining seamless operations," said Bryan Nudelbacher, Vice President of Renewable Natural Gas at U.S. Energy. "As the exclusive buyer of the pipeline-quality RNG from the Lee County facility, U.S. Energy is committed to providing companies with a clean, renewable, and reliable fuel that promotes energy independence, supports investment in the local community, and advances a sustainable future across the energy supply chain.”