Alabama Power will develop the state's first utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) on the former Plant Gorgas site in Walker County, outside Birmingham, Alabama, which reliably powered Alabama for more than a century.

The new Gorgas Battery Facility will store up to 150 MW of electricity generated by other Alabama Power resources. 150 MW is equivalent to the capacity needed to power about 9,000 homes.

"This facility will help Alabama Power understand how we can best use battery systems on our electric grid so that customers have power when they need it," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power Chairman, President and CEO. "The project honors Plant Gorgas' legacy, which has played a significant role in powering the state of Alabama since 1917."

The 7-acre facility will be designed as a standalone system that will connect to and charge directly from the electric grid – the interconnected system of high voltage wires and equipment that moves large amounts of electricity across the state.

Expand Alabama Power to build state's first utility-scale BESS on retired power plant site Digital rendering of Alabama Power's scale battery energy storage system (BESS) on former Plant Gorgas site.

Construction will begin in 2025, with estimated completion by 2027. The lithium ion phosphate batteries that will make up the system will have a 2-hour duration, with the ability to recharge in a little over 2 hours.

"Batteries can charge when energy costs are lower and discharge when energy costs are higher, helping keep costs down. They can also supply energy to our system quickly in response to changing conditions," said Brandon Dillard, senior vice president of Generation. "We are excited to learn how battery storage technology best fits into our system to reliably serve our customers."

Batteries also have the potential to help integrate additional clean energy resources into the company's generation mix, providing complementary technology for variable, weather-dependent resources, like solar.

"As we work to make our system stronger and smarter, innovative technologies such as battery storage could help ensure a steady energy supply," Dillard added.

The decision to reuse the retired Plant Gorgas site illustrates Alabama Power's focus on sustainable solutions that reinforce its community commitment.

"Plant Gorgas and Walker County hold a special place in our company's history," said Jill Stork, vice president of Western Division. "The reuse of this site reaffirms our support of the communities we have long served, ensuring sustainable solutions that honor our past while looking to the future."