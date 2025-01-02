Adapture Renewables, Inc., a utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, owner and operator, announced the completion and commercial operation of its utility-scale solar project, northeast of Dallas, in Hunt County, Texas.

The 67 MW solar facility will generate clean, renewable energy to help to meet the growing demand for electricity in the wake of data center growth. The site will support the corporate offtaker, a Fortune 50 company, as part of its broader sustainability goals to reach net zero targets.

Located within the ERCOT market, the project spans 25 acres and includes more than 130,000 solar modules. It is expected to deliver approximately 120 GWh of clean electricity annually—enough to power the equivalent of 12,500 homes.

Expand Adapture Renewables announces completion of Texas solar project Aerial image of completed project, image taken November 2024 (Photo: Adapture Renewables)

This comes at a critical moment for renewable energy development. Rapid growth in data centers, driven by advancements in AI and cloud computing, as well as the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure, is placing unprecedented pressure on the grid. Sites like this play a vital role in meeting this demand, ensuring businesses and communities have access to reliable, cost-effective energy solutions.

Significantly, the project reached commercial operation three months ahead of schedule on Adapture Renewables’ first ever VPPA (Virtual Power Purchase Agreement), overcoming development challenges including the supply chain impacts of the COVID pandemic, as well as Winter Storm Uri, which swept through the region in 2021. Timely procurement of materials and the collaborative efforts of Adapture Renewables' teams and partners played a key role in the project's success.

“We are proud to see our latest Texas project reach this significant milestone,” said Thomas Houghton, CEO at Adapture Renewables. “Completing the project ahead of schedule reflects the hard work of our team and partners, and highlights our commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure across the country.”

During construction, the project created over 150 local jobs, delivering economic returns upwards of $77 million to the Hunt County region, according to a 2021 NREL model. This latest project adds to Adapture Renewables' growing portfolio of clean energy solutions, supporting corporate and industrial energy buyers in achieving their renewable energy goals while strengthening grid reliability.