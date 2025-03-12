Adapture Renewables acquires solar and battery project from Samsung C&T Renewables

Adapture Renewables, Inc., a utility-scale solar and energy storage project developer, owner and operator, announced the acquisition of a hybrid 110 MW solar and 110 MW battery energy storage project from Samsung C&T Renewables, the renewable development and investment platform of Samsung C&T America.

As Adapture Renewables’ first project in Colorado, the acquisition of this system strategically positions Adapture Renewables in the western region and represents a significant expansion of its pipeline of hybrid facilities.

Located in Colorado, a state committed to achieving 100% clean electricity generation by 2040, the project is ideally positioned to meet the diverse power needs of the state’s rapidly growing demand. Pairing solar with battery storage offers opportunities for grid stability support, peak shaving, and enhanced efficiency.

"This acquisition is an important step for Adapture Renewables as we expand into the Colorado market," said Christina Conrad, VP of Mergers & Acquisitions at Adapture Renewables. "The Haynach project fits seamlessly into our long-term growth strategy of entering new markets and integrating additional battery storage projects. We are excited to bring this project to fruition and contribute to the region's renewable energy capacity."

As the Haynach project progresses, Adapture Renewables is dedicated to transparent communication and collaboration with the local community and stakeholders and is committed to providing updates on the project's development.

Haynach Solar is expected to be operational by 2029.