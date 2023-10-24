ADA Carbon Solutions proposes $251 million expansion in Red River Parish, with potential for nearly 400 new jobs

ADA Carbon Solutions, a subsidiary of Advanced Emissions Solutions, announced it is exploring plans for a potential $251 million expansion of its production facility in Red River Parish, about 41 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The upgraded facility would introduce a new proprietary process that converts purified coal waste to granular activated carbon used for municipal water purification, soil and groundwater contaminant remediation and renewable energy.

The company anticipates the start of construction in November, and completion by the end of 2026. If the project moves forward as outlined, the company expects to create 103 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $55,000, while retaining 121 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in an additional 283 indirect jobs, for a total of 386 new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“Over the last eight years my administration has been dedicated to the revitalization of our rural communities and announcements like this show the fruits of our labors,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “If this project moves forward, it would stimulate significant economic activity in Red River Parish and create new job opportunities for rural Louisiana’s most valuable natural resource – a diverse, skilled workforce.”

(ADA Carbon Solutions Photo)

ADA provides products and services that purify the air, ground and water by controlling mercury and other contaminants released by coal-fired power generators and other contaminants in industrial and municipal processes. It is the only fully integrated domestic producer of activated carbon products in the country, and the Red River plant is the largest activated carbon facility in North America. The company has two additional holdings in nearby Natchitoches Parish – a custom processing facility and Five Forks Mine, which sources raw materials.

“We are delighted to be working with LED, the state of Louisiana and its people to develop a project that supports the local community,” ADA Carbon Solutions CEO Bob Rasmus said. “Given our well-established existing presence, the quality of our existing workforce and the state’s workforce development program, the choice to expand operations at our current location was an easy decision. We are looking forward to adding to the legacy of the local industrial community of Red River Parish while helping to create a more sustainable future.”

“The Red River Parish Police Jury is excited to hear of this significant expansion plan by ADA Carbon Solutions,” said Red River Parish Police Jury President Tray Murray. “I was mayor of Coushatta when they made the decision to locate here several years ago and it has been encouraging to watch them grow and create so many good jobs in Red River Parish.”

To support the project in Coushatta, the state of Louisiana has prepared a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $2 million performance-based grant for construction and infrastructure expenditures. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“The North Louisiana Economic Partnership is excited about the significant expansion planned by ADA Carbon Solutions,” NLEP President and CEO Justyn Dixon said. “We have worked with this company for many years and know they are an excellent corporate citizen and provide quality jobs in Red River Parish. Watching companies in our region take advantage of new market opportunities and choosing to do it here in north Louisiana is a testament to our high-quality labor force and the ease of doing business here.”