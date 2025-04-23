4.584 MW Forest Hill Rd solar project in development by SolarBank in New York

SolarBank Corporation is pleased to announce its plans to develop a 4.584 MW DC ground-mount solar power project known as the Forest Hill Rd project on a site located in upstate New York.

With a secured site lease and interconnection study underway, the Project is another key addition to SolarBank's expanding development pipeline—which exceeds one gigawatt—as well as the Company's commitment to advancing community solar.

The Project will be eligible for the VDER rate compensation mechanism under NY Public Utility Commission case 15-E-0751. The year one average compensation is currently projected at $0.0971/kWh. The VDER (Value of Distributed Energy Resources) rate for solar projects in New York is the rate payable to the owner of the Project in return for the energy that is supplied to the grid.

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of SolarBank Commented: "We continue to execute on our development pipeline of community solar projects. I also want to comment on the recent announcement of increased tariffs on south-east Asia solar cells and SolarBank's plans to manage its supply chain. SolarBank has not been importing solar panels from any of the four countries that are subject to the tariffs announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce on April 21, 2025. As a result its present operations are not affected by this announcement. In addition, SolarBank has been exploring sourcing solar panels from other jurisdictions such as the Middle East and North America, where (domestic assembled) solar panels are becoming cost competitive with the panels imported from Asia. SolarBank also has significant development opportunities in Canada where solar panels are not subject to the same tariffs. Finally, I am expecting that electricity costs will increase in response to these tariffs which will further mitigate the financial impact on projects. Overall, SolarBank is well positioned to manage this risk."

Assuming the Project's interconnection study is successful, the Company will continue to work to complete the permitting process and secure the necessary financing for the construction of the Project. The Project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program. The Company is targeting incentives of up to $0.345/W DC for the Project. These incentives are a one time payment that are used to help support the financing required for the Project.

Once completed, the Project will be operated as a community solar project. Community solar is a group of solar panels with access to the local electricity grid. Once the panels are turned on and generating electricity, clean energy from the site feeds into the local power grid. Depending on the size and number of panels the project has, dozens or even hundreds of renters and homeowners can save money from the electricity that is generated by the project. By subscribing to a project, a homeowner earns credits on their electric bill every month from their portion of the solar that's generated by the project, accessing the benefits of solar without installing panels on their home.

Solar Simplified handles all customer-facing activities for the Company's community solar projects, allowing it to focus on developing and expanding its renewable energy portfolio. Solar Simplified's expertise in acquisition, enrollment, and management ensures full project subscription and maximized revenue from day one. With a business model that aligns seamlessly with the Company's, this partnership drives sustainable growth, enabling the Company to accelerate development, bring more projects online each year, and create greater value for its business and the communities served by the Company.

There are several risks associated with the development of the Project. The development of any project is subject to receipt of interconnection approval, receipt of a community solar contract, required permits, the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements for the Company and the risks associated with the construction of a solar power project. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar power, which could result in future projects no longer being economic.