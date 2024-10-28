1PointFive, Enterprise support development of carbon dioxide transportation network for southeast Texas sequestration hub

1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) company, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced an agreement for the development of a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) transportation network to support the Bluebonnet Sequestration Hub that 1PointFive is developing in southeast Texas.

1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental, is progressing the development of carbon sequestration hubs that leverage Occidental’s 50-year history of managing CO 2 to deliver solutions that help advance industrial decarbonization.

Under the Transportation Services Agreement, once 1PointFive provides notice, Enterprise will develop a new pipeline network and provide fee-based transportation services to 1PointFive to transport CO 2 emissions captured by third parties at facilities in the vicinity of the Houston Ship Channel to 1PointFive’s Bluebonnet Sequestration Hub. The new pipeline network will be co-located with existing pipeline infrastructure.

“We are excited to reach this milestone and look forward to collaborating with Enterprise to build a CO 2 transportation network for our sequestration hub, which is designed to provide a reliable and efficient way for hard-to-abate sectors to address their CO 2 emissions,” said Jeff Alvarez, President of 1PointFive Sequestration. “This agreement pairs our expertise managing large volumes of CO 2 with Enterprise’s decades of midstream experience to bring confidence to industrial customers seeking a decarbonization solution.”

“This project with 1PointFive builds upon the strong working relationship we have had with Occidental for many years,” said Bob Sanders, Executive Vice President of Asset Optimization for Enterprise’s general partner. “By leveraging our proven midstream expertise and integrated network of assets, we are well positioned to provide a reliable and cost-efficient CO 2 transportation solution.”

1PointFive’s Bluebonnet Sequestration Hub was recently awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support the Hub’s development and realize the potential of carbon sequestration in the United States.