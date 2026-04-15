Williams marked the official start of construction on the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project with a groundbreaking ceremony at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, joined by federal and state officials, labor leaders and project partners.

NESE is an expansion of Williams’ existing Transco pipeline system across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York that will add 400,000 dekatherms per day of capacity — enough energy to serve the equivalent of 2.3 million homes — to help meet growing energy demand in the Northeast.

× WILLIAMS BREAKS GROUND ON NESE PROJECT Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Scope & Purpose The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project expands the Transco pipeline system across PA, NJ and NY to strengthen natural gas delivery and regional energy reliability. Capacity & Impact Adds 400,000 dekatherms/day of capacity — enough to serve ~2.3 million homes — with expected benefits to energy affordability, grid stability and supply security. Timeline & Execution Construction is underway with permits secured; project targets in-service by Q4 2027 and includes modern, lower-emission infrastructure technologies.

The event featured brief remarks from Williams leadership and elected officials, followed by a ceremonial pipe signing highlighting the start of onsite construction. Watch a replay of the event here.

With federal and state construction permits in hand, NESE remains on track to be in service by fourth quarter 2027, delivering reliable, affordable natural gas during peak demand periods for homes, businesses and critical infrastructure across the region.

“Energy security is national security, and energy affordability drives American prosperity,” said Chad Zamarin, President and CEO of Williams. “NESE delivers reliable American energy to New York’s grid at a critical time. By adding new capacity to bring domestically produced natural gas to the grid, we’re providing dependable energy for countless homes and businesses at the time they need it most.”

“Breaking ground on the NESE pipeline marks a massive milestone for millions of New Yorkers seeking access to reliable, affordable natural gas. Delivering natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York City and Long Island will lower costs while helping to meet the growing energy demand of this region,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “I, like so many New Yorkers, am extremely grateful for President Trump’s leadership, along with his National Energy Dominance Council, for getting the permits necessary to allow this project to advance. We celebrate this incredible accomplishment and will continue pursuing every way possible to make life more affordable for all Americans.”

How Williams is meeting energy demand through targeted infrastructure

Expand Williams ground breaking Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project Shown at Williams' groundbreaking ceremony for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project are, from left, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright; Chad Zamarin, President and CEO of Williams; EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin; FERC Chairman Laura Swett; Anthony DeBlasie, President of the Brooklyn Board of Business Agents, NYC Building Trades; U.S. Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum and Sally Librera, President, National Grid New York.

NESE strengthens energy affordability, reliability and safety for the Northeast by expanding the existing Transco system to deliver dependable natural gas when it’s needed most — especially during peak winter demand. The added capacity improves grid stability and supply security across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, helping energy providers keep homes heated, businesses operating and critical infrastructure running as demand continues to grow. Independent analysis also indicates the project would help moderate electricity costs over time by improving fuel availability and system flexibility.