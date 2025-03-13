Wildcat Midstream works to boost export of wax crude oil to the Gulf Coast

Wildcat Midstream has begun work on expanding its Helper, Utah, terminal to increase the export capacity of Uinta Basin's unique yellow and black wax crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Helper terminal can currently load 42,000 barrels per day. The first phase of the expansion, set to be operational by July 2025, will increase the loading capacity to 66,000 barrels per day. The second phase, expected to be completed by late spring 2026, will further expand capacity to approximately 140,000 barrels per day. As part of this expansion, Wildcat has acquired 422 acres of land to the north of its existing facility in Helper.

"There is a strong demand for this unique waxy crude oil due to its unique qualities," said Jim Finley, a partner in Wildcat Midstream. "It has a high content of middle distillates, such as diesel and jet fuel, while its low sulfur content lowers refining costs and environmental impact. Additionally, it is relatively light and easier to process, and its high paraffin content makes it ideal for producing lubricants and wax-based products, while generating minimal residual fuel. Even with the need for specialized transportation and heated storage, its price remains competitively attractive."

Wildcat is the only turnkey terminal operator in the Uinta Basin, providing producers with a comprehensive range of logistical services from wellhead to railhead, including trucking, railcar loading, railcar leasing, offloading, and ultimate market sales.

"We have secured multiple long-term agreements that reinforce our position in the Uinta Basin, enabling continued growth and broader market access," said Finley.

These agreements include a Class 1 rail carrier, the largest rail offloading terminal in Louisiana, and wax sales commitments with a world class refiner in the Gulf Coast, supported by partnerships with key producers in the Uinta Basin.

"This expansion is a significant milestone in our mission to support both producers and local communities in Utah through sustainable growth and long-term value creation," added Finley. "It will have a positive economic impact on the Ute Indian Tribe, Carbon County, and the State of Utah."

Founded in 2018, Wildcat Midstream is a leading terminal operator in Utah, specializing in the purchasing, marketing, and transloading of Utah Wax crude. Current operations include 14 transloaders, 1,309 rail cars, three locomotives, and 43 employees split between Carbon County, Utah and Fort Worth, Texas.