Whistler Pipeline and Cheniere announce new joint venture

WhiteWater Midstream, LLC announced that subsidiaries of Whistler Pipeline, LLC and Cheniere Energy, Inc. have executed agreements to move forward with the construction of the ADCC Pipeline, which is a new joint venture 42-inch pipeline that is expected to extend approximately 43 miles from the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline to Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility.

The ADCC Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas, expandable to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas, and is expected to be in service in 2024, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The Whistler Pipeline is owned by a consortium including MPLX LP, WhiteWater, and a joint venture between Stonepeak and West Texas Gas, Inc.

The Whistler pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 85-mile 36-inch lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.