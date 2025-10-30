Western Gateway Pipeline moves forward as Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan launch open season

Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan, Inc. have announced the launch of a binding open season for transportation service on the Western Gateway Pipeline.

This proposed refined products system will move fuel from Texas to key markets in Arizona and California, with connectivity to Las Vegas through Kinder Morgan’s CALNEV Pipeline.

The open season will close at 12:00 p.m. CT on December 19. During this period, interested shippers may request additional information by emailing Westerngateway@p66.com.

As proposed, the Western Gateway Pipeline is designed to be an approximately 1,300-mile liquid products pipeline consisting of a new-build line from Borger, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona, combined with Kinder Morgan’s existing SFPP, L.P. (SFPP) pipeline from Colton, California, to Phoenix, which will be reversed to enable east-to-west product flows into California. The Western Gateway Pipeline will help diversify Western energy markets with a reliable fuel source from the Midcontinent region.

This project aims to enhance energy reliability and address growing demand across the West.

Western Gateway is a joint industry solution that brings together two leading midstream operators to establish a new corridor for refined products from St. Louis to California.

“It’s a powerful example of how the industry can collaborate to strengthen energy reliability and meet growing demand across the West,” said Don Baldridge, Phillips 66 executive vice president of midstream and chemicals.

“The collaboration is also benefited by utilizing existing pipeline infrastructure to provide a comprehensive supply solution for the West that meets current demand and sets the foundation for future growth,” said Mike Garthwaite, Kinder Morgan president of products pipelines.

The project would combine new-build pipeline from Borger, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona, with a reversal of Kinder Morgan’s existing Santa Fe Pacific Products (SFPP) West Line (which currently flows from Colton, California to Phoenix) to enable east-to-west flows into California. The Phillips 66 Gold Pipeline, which currently flows from Borger to St. Louis, will also be reversed to move Midcontinent barrels toward Borger and into the Western Gateway system.