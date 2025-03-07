Venture Global announces major brownfield expansion of Plaquemines LNG

Venture Global announced plans for a brownfield expansion at its Plaquemines LNG facility south of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Joining Venture Global for the announcement was Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and other federal, state and local officials and stakeholders. The planned Plaquemines expansion will consist of 24 trains and would represent an approximately $18 billion additional investment in the State of Louisiana, bringing Venture Global’s total investment in current and planned U.S. projects to over $75 billion.

Plaquemines LNG, approved during President Trump’s first term, is the newest LNG export facility to come online in the United States and is expected to produce approximately 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Venture Global is announcing that it will expand that capacity by over 18 MTPA, bringing the expected total production capacity to over 45 MTPA at Plaquemines.

“Our planned expansion of Plaquemines will make it the largest LNG export facility built in North America, supplying LNG to our allies while making a substantial impact on the U.S. balance of trade,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “We believe this flexible incremental capacity will position us to respond rapidly to market growth signals. In a capital-intensive commodity industry, capital will always flow to the most competitive projects, and we believe that an expansion of Plaquemines is one of the most economically efficient opportunities available to quickly meet growing LNG demand. We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s commitment to building out our nation’s critical energy infrastructure. We believe this will be the best regulatory environment in decades.”

With this expansion, Plaquemines LNG will continue to support hundreds of new, permanent Louisiana jobs and tens of thousands of indirect subcontractor, part-time and full-time jobs throughout Louisiana and over 30 other states across the country. At peak construction, Plaquemines supports thousands of direct construction jobs. Venture Global expects a Final Investment Decision on the expansion to follow first production at CP2.