Vaquero Midstream secures $400M for specific growth and system expansion projects

Vaquero Midstream, a natural gas gathering and processing midstream company operating in the Delaware Basin, closed on an expanded $400 million credit facility led by BOK Financial®.

“This increased credit facility will support multiple system expansion projects that are planned for 2025 and 2026. The enhancements to Vaquero’s gathering and processing assets will be designed to continue to deliver reliability and optionality for existing and future customers,” said Harrison Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Vaquero Midstream. “These projects would not be possible without the continued support from our growing customer base. Operational reliability and customer service are the backbone of our business, which will continue to be our priority moving forward.”

“BOK Financial is proud to have once again teamed with Vaquero Midstream on this credit facility,” said Alex Trlica, Senior Vice President and Manager for BOK Financial®. “Vaquero's management team has demonstrated prudent management and strategic planning to expand its current system. We look forward to our continued partnership with Vaquero.”

Vaquero Midstream’s current Delaware Basin system features the Caymus processing facility located near the Waha Hub with 400 MMcf/d of processing capacity. Vaquero’s existing gathering system is spread across Reeves, Loving and Ward counties of Texas.