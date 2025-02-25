Trump says he wants Keystone XL Pipeline to be built

(Reuters) President Donald Trump has said he wants the Keystone XL Pipeline built and pledges easy regulatory approvals for the crude oil project, which was opposed for years by environmentalists before its permit was revoked by the Biden administration.

The $9 billion pipeline was first proposed in 2008 to bring 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada's Western tar sands to U.S. refiners and was halted in 2021 by then-owner TC Energy after former Democratic President Joe Biden revoked a key permit needed for a U.S. stretch of the project.

In a social media post, Trump urged the company that was building the pipeline to "come back to America," saying his administration would offer easy approvals and an almost immediate start, though the company said that it had moved on from the project.

"The Trump Administration is very different (from the Biden administration) - Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built," Trump said in the post.

Trump's post did not name a company and only referred to the one that was building the pipeline earlier.

TC Energy spun off its oil pipeline business in October last year into a new company named South Bow Energy.

"We've moved on from the Keystone XL project," said South Bow spokeswoman Katie Stavinoha in an email on Tuesday. "We continue to engage with customers to develop options to increase Canadian oil supplies to meet growing demand."

TC Energy has sought to recover more than $15 billion from the U.S. government for the cancellation of its Keystone XL project.

Opponents of that pipeline had fought its construction for years, saying it was unnecessary and would hamper the U.S. transition to cleaner fuels.

The Keystone XL pipeline project was delayed due to opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Trump had approved a permit for the line in 2017, but it continued to face legal challenges that hampered construction. Biden had committed to canceling the project during his 2020 campaign and revoked the permit soon after taking office in 2021.