ONEOK announces refined products pipeline expansion to Denver area

ONEOK, Inc. announced plans to expand its pipeline capacity connecting Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast refined products supply with the greater Denver area to meet growing demand and increase connectivity with Denver International Airport (DIA).

The project includes construction of a new 230-mile, 16-inch diameter pipeline from Scott City, Kansas, to DIA and the addition or upgrading of certain pump stations along the existing refined products pipeline system. Total system capacity will increase by 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will have additional expansion capabilities. The project is expected to cost approximately $480 million and be completed in mid-2026.

Following the close of an open season earlier this year, the project is fully subscribed under long-term contracts.

"ONEOK is uniquely positioned to help meet the growing demand for refined products and renewable fuels across the greater Denver area of Colorado," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "This project will provide additional needed capacity for various transportation fuels, including aviation and sustainable aviation fuel to support increasing demand from the expansion of Denver International Airport.

"This announcement is another example of the attractive-return growth opportunities ahead of us following the acquisition of our refined products and crude oil businesses," added Norton. "We remain focused on addressing growing energy demand while maintaining our commitment to safe and reliable operations."