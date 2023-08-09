New Fortress Energy plans to launch second and third fast LNG units in 2025

(Reuters) New Fortress Energy Inc. announced that it is currently constructing the second and third production units for its Fast LNG technology.

The company anticipates these units to become operational in the first quarter of 2025.

In May, the company entered a non-binding letter of intent with the Mexican power company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to explore the installation of Units 2 and 3 onshore at an underutilized LNG import terminal in Altamira, Mexico.

Additionally, New Fortress Energy intends to commence operations of the first production unit within the present quarter.

Each Fast LNG unit has the capability to convert approximately 0.18 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas into 1.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG.