Mississippi Hub expansion gets FERC approval

Emerald Storage Holdings LLC, the parent company of Enstor Gas, LLC and Mississippi Hub, LLC, announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a Notice to Proceed with Construction for the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project.

Mississippi Hub is a high-deliverability underground natural gas storage facility located on the Bond Salt Dome in Simpson County, Mississippi.

The Expansion Project includes three additional storage caverns, each with approximately 10 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working storage capacity, as well as incremental expansion of the hub’s existing caverns.

In total, the Mississippi Hub Expansion Project will add up to 33.5 Bcf of new working gas capacity and up to 0.7 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/day) of new injection capacity. Upon completion of the expansion, Mississippi Hub’s total working gas storage capacity is expected to be 56.3 Bcf, approximately 2.5 times the facility’s present capacity. The injection capacity will increase to a total of 1.90 MMDth/day, and the withdrawal capacity will remain at 2.40 MMDth/day, as previously certified before the expansion.

Enstor plans to begin construction immediately and anticipates the expansion to be in service by 2028.