Kinder Morgan proposes $3B natural gas pipeline expansion in the Southeast

If the South System Expansion 4 Project is approved, it will provide an additional 1.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas capacity throughout the Southeast.

Landowners were able to find out more about the project at an open house at Tuskegee’s Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday night.

The project is estimated to cost $3 billion and is being proposed by Kinder Morgan, one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the country.

If approved, it’s estimated to be up and running between 2028 and 2029.

“Alabama Power have indicated to us, and they’re a part of this project, that they need additional natural gas capacity for really the next 20 to 30 years,” said Allen Fore, Kinder Morgan’s vice president of public affairs.

