FERC accepts Gulfstream LNG application for Plaquemines terminal

Gulfstream LNG is proposing a major liquefied natural gas export terminal along the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana, with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepting the company’s application, advancing it into the certificate review phase that will determine whether construction can proceed.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2027, pending regulatory approvals, with LNG production targeted for January 2030.

According to the company’s application, Gulfstream aims to source natural gas from prolific U.S. shale plays including the Permian, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Barnett and Marcellus basins — regions estimated to contain over 500 trillion cubic feet of recoverable reserves.

The facility would create approximately 600 construction jobs over three years and support 60 to 80 permanent positions once operational. Gulfstream has committed to sourcing up to 20% of its workforce locally.

The project — planned for a 418-acre site near Belle Chasse, with more than two miles of frontage on the Mississippi River — would export up to 4 million tons per year of LNG, equivalent to roughly 700 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. FERC’s acceptance marks the end of the pre-filing process and the beginning of a multi-year review.

