Enterprise completes phase 2 of Texas Western Products system

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that its refined products truck terminal serving the Grand Junction, Colorado and Moab, Utah areas is now in service, marking the completion of the second phase of the company’s Texas Western Products (TW Products) system.

Located in Grand County, Utah, the facility features storage capacity of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and diesel and can load trucks at a rate of up to 20,000 barrels per day (BPD). In addition, the terminal is strategically located with direct access to Interstate 70, allowing it to serve markets in both eastern Utah and western Colorado.

The new terminal joins three other facilities that began service earlier in 2024, which are located in Gaines County, Texas and the Jal and Albuquerque areas in New Mexico. Combined, the four terminals offer 1.5 million barrels of refined products storage capacity and can load up to 63,000 BPD.

“The TW Products system highlights two of Enterprise’s core strengths: the creativity and determination of our people, and the flexibility of our integrated midstream network,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive offer of Enterprise’s general partner. “By repurposing a portion of our existing pipeline assets to connect traditionally underserved gasoline and diesel markets in the southwest United States to the largest refined products complex in the country, we are able to provide customers with improved access to more reliable and diverse supplies, resulting in lower motor fuel costs for consumers. We believe the TW Products system will increase in importance to this region given the recently announced and potential future refinery closures in the state of California.”