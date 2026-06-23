Energy Transfer announces Nederland NGL Export Terminal expansion

Energy Transfer LP announced an expansion of the Nederland NGL Export Terminal to meet additional customer demand.

The project will increase ethane export capacity at Nederland by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd), along with 55,000 bpd of additional LPG capacity. One hundred percent of the ethane export capacity has been committed in long-term agreements running into the 2040’s.

Since Energy Transfer began exporting ethane out of Nederland in 2021, the company has exported over 430 million barrels out of the East Texas facility. This project demonstrates that the continued growth in global NGL demand supports the expansion of Energy Transfer’s Nederland assets, which partnered with the company’s wellhead-to-water system platform, creates a best-in-class franchise to provide North American energy to the rest of the world.

Additional expansions by Energy Transfer

As part of these transactions, Energy Transfer will also expand its Mont Belvieu to Nederland NGL export pipeline capacity to service the increased refrigeration capacity and construct two additional NGL ship docks. The company expects its previously announced expansion of the Nederland refrigerated propane and butane storage tanks to 1.2 million barrels and 0.8 million barrels, respectively, to be available in the first half of 2027. These assets, along with Energy Transfer’s existing 1.3 million barrel refrigerated ethane tank, provide the largest refrigerated storage capacity for each of these products of any export complex on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The expansion project is expected to be placed into service in stages beginning in 2028. Following the anticipated completion of the additional docks in mid-2029, the refrigerated NGL export capacity at Nederland will be greater than 1.25 million bpd. Combined with the Marcus Hook NGL Export Facility capacity of 420,000 bpd (post-expansion mid-2027), Energy Transfer’s total NGL refrigerated export capacity will be approximately 1.7 million bpd.