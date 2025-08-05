Enbridge prioritizes U.S. pipeline expansion over new Canadian line

Enbridge Inc. CEO Greg Ebel stated that the company will prioritize expanding its pipeline systems to the U.S. before considering a new oil line to the Canadian west coast.

The expansion of the Mainline system to the U.S. is expected to take priority, with the West Coast pipeline potentially being developed in the future. Enbridge has previously proposed a West Coast pipeline but did not receive government approval. The development of such a pipeline would require changes to federal law, including rolling back regulations implemented by the Canadian government.

