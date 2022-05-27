Enbridge advances construction of LNG pipelines

Enbridge Inc. announced the advancement of its Venice Extension Project and Gator Express Meter Project to deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG facility located in Plaquemines Parish, LA.

The projects generally will involve 36-inch diameter pipe, metering, and compressor station additions and improvements. The Gator Express Meter Project is expected to be in service in 2023 and Venice Extension Project is expected to be in service in 2024, with an estimated cost for both projects of US $400 million, which is underpinned by long-term take or pay contracts.

"Enbridge is excited to continue working with Venture Global on their second LNG project to bring clean, reliable natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export to global markets," said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Gas Transmission & Midstream. "Our Texas Eastern system is ideally positioned to supply growing North American LNG exports, which are essential to meeting society's energy security and climate change goals."