Cardinal completes pipeline expansion in Delaware Basin

Cardinal Midstream Partners (Cardinal), an independent midstream energy company based in Dallas, announced the completion of 36 miles of new large-diameter, high- and low-pressure natural gas gathering pipelines in Eddy County, New Mexico and Loving County, Texas.

With this addition, Cardinal now owns and operates nearly 150 miles of natural gas infrastructure in the core of the Delaware Basin, one of the nation’s most active oil and gas producing regions.

The company also announced the expansion of its Pecos River Processing Complex in Loving County. Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the project will add 220 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas processing capacity, increasing Cardinal’s total capacity to 360 MMcf/d with flexibility for further expansion to meet growing market demand.

“The Delaware Basin continues to see unprecedented growth with production expected to increase for years to come,” said Doug Dormer, Cardinal Chief Executive Officer. “These significant expansion projects provide high-quality energy infrastructure that ensures reliable midstream services for our customers’ future development.”

Since acquiring Medallion Midstream’s Delaware Basin natural gas and processing business in 2023, Cardinal has executed on multiple pipeline and compressor station expansions to serve its growing customer base.