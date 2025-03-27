Capstone Green Energy supports midstream expansion with 2MW microturbine order from repeat customer

Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc., announced that Horizon Power Systems secured a follow-on order from a valued repeat customer for two Capstone C1000S microturbines.

The newly commissioned units will provide primary power for midstream compressor stations in the Permian Basin, furthering the customer’s adoption of Capstone’s low-emission and efficient energy solutions. The project underscores the increasing demand for clean, reliable power in remote areas.

The repeat customer had previously rented eight C1000S microturbines for similar applications, gaining firsthand experience with the reliability, low emissions, and operational efficiency of Capstone’s technology. This positive experience made the decision to purchase 2MW of microturbine power a straightforward choice for the operator, enabling it to achieve a permanent, self-sufficient power solution for its facilities.

“Capstone’s microturbines deliver the performance and reliability our midstream customers demand while addressing increasingly stringent environmental regulations,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “The customer’s decision to purchase additional units after a successful rental experience demonstrates the trust we’ve earned as a provider of flexible, low-emission solutions that meet critical energy needs while advancing sustainability goals.”

The new microturbines will operate on pipeline-quality natural gas, enabling a flexible and cost-effective energy source for the operator. With no access to power in the foreseeable future, Capstone’s microturbines offered a reliable and quickly deployable solution to bring their facility online. The low emissions profile of the microturbines also made permitting through the New Mexico Air Quality Bureau (NMAQ) straightforward, further expediting the project timeline.

“Our customers in the Permian Basin face growing pressure to reduce emissions while ensuring operational reliability,” said Sam Henry, President at Horizon Power Systems. “The long-term performance of Capstone’s microturbines, coupled with their ability to reduce emissions and provide dependable power, made them the clear choice for this project.”

The deployment of the microturbines ensures the customer can maintain operational timelines and meet critical project milestones, further reinforcing Capstone's position as a trusted partner in the oil and gas sector.