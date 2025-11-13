Caprock Midstream II expands asset footprint in South Texas and welcomes new CEO Steve Jones

Caprock Midstream II LLC (Caprock) announced the expansion of its operations in South Texas through the purchase of more than 90 miles of 16-inch and 20-inch residue gas pipeline through the heart of the dry-gas window.

Spanning from central Webb County through La Salle, McMullen and southern Live Oak Counties and ultimately delivering to the Transco market, the acquisition further strengthens our ability to serve our customers in the region.

The expansion supports growing production volumes and enhanced connectivity across key operating areas. These strategic investments reinforce Caprock's commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and long-term partnerships with producers in the rapidly growing dry-gas fairway of South Texas.

Caprock is also excited to welcome Steve Jones to the company as Chief Executive Officer. Jones brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the energy and midstream sectors, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth and operational performance.

"This expansion marks an important milestone for Caprock as we continue to invest in South Texas and strengthen our service capabilities," said Steve Jones, CEO of Caprock. "I'm proud to join this talented team and to partner with Energy Spectrum Capital in building on Caprock's track record of success. We see significant opportunities for additional growth across our footprint as producers expand development activity in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk."