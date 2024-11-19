Caliche's Golden Triangle Storage project achieves FID

Caliche Development Partners III recently announced that its Golden Triangle Storage (GTS) expansion project, about 86 miles east of Houston, in Beaumont, TX, has achieved FID following the close of the previously announced majority investment by Sixth Street.

Caliche has commenced construction for a 14 Bcf expansion to its existing natural gas storage facilities. The two new caverns are approximately 90% contracted with expected service dates in Q2 2026 and Q2 2027, respectively, and will double the total storage capacity at GTS to approximately 28 Bcf. GTS connects to seven major pipelines in the active Beaumont-Port Arthur market hub (TETCO, FGT, HPL, KM Texas, Golden Pass Pipeline, Natgasoline, and Centana), with two additional interconnects actively being pursued.

Sixth Street's partnership with Caliche marks the first gas storage build by an institutional investor in over a decade. Planned capital improvements at GTS include a brine disposal well and pads; injection/withdrawal natural gas pipelines, raw water supply pipeline, instrument air pipeline, and disposal pipeline; conduit runs for electrical and control systems; gas dehydration equipment; heaters, meters, and other process control equipment; 33,000 hp of spark-ignited reciprocating piston engine-driven compression; and new service corridors and permanent access roads.

Construction on the world's largest helium storage cavern, located on the same site, is well underway and expected to be in service in 2025, as are Caliche's plans to build a carbon sequestration project just four miles west of GTS.