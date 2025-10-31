Boardwalk's Texas Gateway Project to deliver reliable natural gas to the Gulf Coast

Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines, LP, announced a binding open season for the Texas Gateway Project.

The Project is designed to combine Gulf South's existing footprint with new greenfield infrastructure to aggregate natural gas supplies from the Katy and Carthage, Texas hubs for ultimate delivery to growing demand in Southwest Louisiana near Gillis and increase liquidity, supply security and flow assurance for LNG exporters, electric utilities, industrials and natural gas producers.

"Texas Gateway demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure solutions for our customers," said Scott Hallam, president and chief executive officer of Boardwalk Pipelines. "This project would enable low-cost natural gas supply access to global LNG markets while also fueling industrial and power demand in the Gulf Coast region. We believe projects like Texas Gateway help markets grow and communities thrive by enabling secure, affordable and reliable energy."

Gulf South has executed a Precedent Agreement with a Foundation Shipper under terms sufficient to advance the project and will use this open season to determine additional interest. This Project will provide a minimum of 1,450,000 Dth/d of capacity to Southwest Louisiana. The final design and scope of facilities will be determined upon the close of this open season.

The Texas Gateway Project includes both a new pipeline and upgrades to Gulf South's existing Index 129 pipeline in southeast Texas. The new pipeline is approximately 155 miles of greenfield pipeline originating at Gulf South's existing Carthage Header and extending south to Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, with new compression and metering facilities. Index 129 upgrades would modify existing Gulf South compressor stations and add a new station near Cleveland, Texas. This Project would provide a much-needed link between increasing gas supplies in Louisiana and Texas and growing demand along the Gulf Coast. The targeted in-service date is Nov. 1, 2029.

"Texas Gateway is designed with our customers' needs at the forefront. We are proud to support the next wave of LNG growth and energy reliability for the Gulf Coast," said Steven Tramonte, chief commercial officer of Boardwalk Pipelines.