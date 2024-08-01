Blackcomb Pipeline reaches FID to transport natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast

WhiteWater, MPLX LP and Enbridge Inc., through the WPC joint venture (JV) that owns the Whistler Pipeline, have partnered with an affiliate of Targa Resources Corp. to reach final investment decision to move forward with the construction of the Blackcomb Pipeline.

The JV has also secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with predominantly investment grade shippers, including, but not limited to, Devon Energy, Corp., Diamondback Energy, Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Targa Resources Corp. I Squared owns WhiteWater's stake in Whistler.

The Blackcomb Pipeline is designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 365 miles of 42-inch pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Agua Dulce area in South Texas. Supply for the Blackcomb Pipeline will be sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Permian Basin, including gas processing facilities in the Midland Basin and the Agua Blanca Pipeline in the Delaware Basin, a joint venture between WhiteWater and MPLX.

"We are excited to partner with Targa by leveraging Whistler's expansive footprint in Waha and Agua Dulce to develop the Blackcomb Pipeline. Blackcomb will provide much needed incremental natural gas takeaway capacity for Permian shippers," said Christer Rundlof, CEO of WhiteWater.

The Blackcomb Pipeline is a joint venture owned 70.0% by WPC, 17.5% by Targa, and 12.5% by MPLX, which is incremental to MPLX's ownership interest in WPC.

The Blackcomb Pipeline will be constructed and operated by WhiteWater and is expected to be in service in the second half of 2026, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.