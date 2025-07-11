XCF Global announces $1 billion expansion for SAF production

XCF Global, Inc., shared its strategic plan to invest close to $1 billion in developing a network of SAF (Synthetic Aviation Fuel) production facilities, expanding its U.S. footprint, and advancing its international growth strategy.

From inception, approximately $350 million has been invested to bring New Rise Reno online, which has created approximately 60 full-time management, engineering, and related jobs in the Reno-Tahoe area.

Today, more than 2 billion people globally live in countries with SAF blending mandates or strong incentives like tax credits - by 2030, this number is expected to grow to more than 4 billion people. This clear, expanding global demand underpins XCF's decision to scale production at home and internationally, ensuring the company is positioned to serve markets where policy, aviation demand, and decarbonization goals align.

"We're not simply dreaming about decarbonizing the aviation industry - we're building it right now," said Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of XCF. "With over $350 million already invested through New Rise Reno, we've proven that we can bring large-scale, commercial SAF production online. Our strategy is to invest nearly $1 billion over the next three years to develop multiple production facilities that will deliver real volumes, real revenue, and real impact for our shareholders."

U.S. Growth Pipeline

XCF's U.S. expansion plan includes three additional production sites which have already been acquired and are ready for development. Each facility is expected to have nameplate production capacity of 40 million gallons. Together with New Rise Reno, these sites are expected to deliver total production capacity of approximately 160 million gallons per year by the end of 2028.

New Rise Reno 2 - Adjacent to the existing New Rise Reno facility, enabling economies of scale and leveraging shared utilities and logistics infrastructure; facility expected to be completed in 2027.

Ft. Myers, Florida - Growing SAF demand in the Southeast U.S. and with access to port infrastructure; facility expected to be completed by 2028.

Wilson, North Carolina - Strategically located to serve East Coast markets and support local economic development; facility expected to be completed by 2028.

These new sites are expected to replicate New Rise Reno's modular, patent-pending site design and bundled technology stack, allowing for rapid deployment, flexible production, and capital-efficient scaling. Each facility is expected to have the ability to produce multiple renewable fuel products, including SAF and renewable diesel, supporting a multi-product revenue strategy that maximizes plant utilization and financial performance.

International Expansion Strategy

In addition to its U.S. pipeline, XCF is pursuing an international growth strategy to expand its platform into high-potential global markets. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch New Rise Australia, a new SAF and renewable diesel production platform in partnership with Continual Renewable Ventures. This venture is designed to leverage XCF's patent-pending site design, configuration, and layout to enable faster, capital-efficient deployment of SAF and renewable diesel capacity in Australia.

"We're executing a strategy that combines proven technology, modular design, and disciplined capital investment to facilitate global SAF adoption," added Dange. "We're supporting U.S. energy independence, creating good-paying manufacturing jobs, and helping decarbonize one of the hardest-to-abate sectors in the world. For our investors, that means a clear, tangible roadmap to growth - and we're just getting started."