Two DOE critical minerals projects added to Federal Permitting Dashboard

The Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council announced increased transparency and accountability for the federal permitting of two DOE critical minerals projects.

The projects — Michigan Potash and the South West Arkansas Project — are part of the first wave of critical minerals projects added to the Permitting Dashboard in response to President Trump’s Executive Order, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production. Once completed, both DOE-supported projects will help meet President Trump’s commitment to bolster domestic production of America’s vast mineral resources, support more American jobs and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

The Michigan Potash Project, supported by DOE’s Loan Programs Office, is projected to produce the largest American-based source of high-quality potash fertilizer and food-grade salt using mechanical vapor recompression technology and geothermal heat from subsurface brine. Once completed, this project will reduce reliance on potash imports, support American farmers, improve food security, and create 200 permanent and 400 construction sector jobs. DOE announced a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee of up to $1.26 billion to Michigan Potash in January 2025.

The South West Arkansas Project, under DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, supports the construction of a world-class Direct Lithium Extraction facility that will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from lithium-rich brine in North America. Once completed, this project will help secure the domestic lithium supply chain and is expected to create roughly 100 direct long-term jobs and 300 construction sector jobs.

These additions to the Federal Permitting Dashboard reflect the Administration’s commitment to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals and materials, reduce dependence on foreign sources, and advance President Trump’s agenda for American energy dominance through a more secure, affordable, and reliable U.S. energy system.

The Department will work with federal partners, project sponsors, and developers to ensure these projects move forward with increased transparency, clear project timelines, expedited reviews, and the support needed to strengthen domestic supply chains, drive economic growth, and deliver on the President Trump's commitment to unleashing American energy and economic security.