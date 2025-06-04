Trump Administration adds two DOE lithium processing projects to federal permitting dashboard

The Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council announced increased transparency and accountability for the federal permitting of two Department of Energy lithium processing projects, advancing President Trump’s commitment to bolster domestic production of minerals and support American jobs.

The projects — Kings Mountain and Liberty Owl — increase lithium processing in the United States. Currently, the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) controls 70% of the market, with lithium as a key component in many energy storage and defense applications. Once completed, these projects will help to develop more secure domestic supply chains, strengthening our national security and our economic security.

The Kings Mountain, NC Project is owned by Albemarle Corporation, a leading provider in lithium that has established extensive capabilities in chemical manufacturing. The Kings Mountain Lithium Material Processing Plant is receiving a $150 million federal award through DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC). This project supports the construction of a new, commercial scale processing facility that will have the capacity to produce 350,000 tons per year of lithium oxide concentrate.

The Liberty Owl Project in the Texarkana region is owned by TerraVolta, a US-based critical minerals and resources company. This project is receiving a $225 million award through MESC for the construction of a commercial scale lithium extraction and refining facility to produce battery grade lithium from domestic brine resources from the Smackover region.

These additions to the Federal Permitting Dashboard reflect the Trump Administration’s commitment to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals and materials, reduce dependence on foreign sources and advance President Trump’s bold agenda for American energy dominance through a more secure, affordable and reliable U.S. energy system.

The Department looks forward to working with federal partners, project sponsors, and developers to ensure these projects move forward with increased transparency, clear project timelines, expedited reviews, and the support needed to strengthen domestic supply chains, drive economic growth and deliver on President Trump's commitment to unleashing American energy and economic security.